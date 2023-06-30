Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 534,412 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26,976.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,412 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Accenture worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Shares of ACN opened at $308.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.64. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

