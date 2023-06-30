Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5,488.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,296 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Darling Ingredients worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.2 %

DAR opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

