Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 387,293 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7,068.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,293 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

HIG stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

