Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $495,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 45,901.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,438 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Deere & Company worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

NYSE DE opened at $401.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.28. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

