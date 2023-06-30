Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26,471.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,164 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

ISRG stock opened at $338.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $340.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

