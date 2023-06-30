Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18,004.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,213 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.14. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

