Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $458,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 458,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,978,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 461,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

