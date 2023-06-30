Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 595,872 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 6,388.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,872 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.53% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

