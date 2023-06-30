Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 763.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $125,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

CP opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.