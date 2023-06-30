ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) is Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 264.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,455 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for about 5.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWM. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 229.3% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 512,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 357,133 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 551,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 356,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 211,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $22.89 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.