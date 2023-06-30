Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,400 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 2,657,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 604,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,889. Prosus has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

