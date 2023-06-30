Providence First Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,001,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 700,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,110. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

