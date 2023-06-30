Providence First Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. 1,622,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,746. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

