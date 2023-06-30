Providence First Trust Co Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. 4,597,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,651,533. The company has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

