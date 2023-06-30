Providence First Trust Co Sells 7,024 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Providence First Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,726 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

