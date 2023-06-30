Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives “Assumes” Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their assumes rating on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PROV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

