Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,532,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 583,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,206. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Psykey Company Profile
