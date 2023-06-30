Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,532,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 583,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,206. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

