PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 14,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,782. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

