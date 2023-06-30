PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 14,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,782. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.