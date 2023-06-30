PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,788 shares of company stock valued at $963,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUBM opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.89 million, a P/E ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

