Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 1.2 %

Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 1,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

