PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Buys £19,982.17 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Free Report) insider Kirsty Bashforth bought 12,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.17 ($25,406.45).

PZ Cussons Price Performance

PZC traded up GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 162.47 ($2.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,422. The company has a market cap of £696.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,155.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.18. PZ Cussons plc has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PZC. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 208 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.25 ($3.22).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

