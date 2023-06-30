Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quad/Graphics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

In other Quad/Graphics news, CFO Anthony Staniak purchased 17,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.