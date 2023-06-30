Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.14

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 89641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $866.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $7,479,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 515,828 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.