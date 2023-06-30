Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $252.86. The company had a trading volume of 710,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,889. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $256.40. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

