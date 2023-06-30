Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 11,461 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,960 shares in the company, valued at $88,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,437 shares of company stock worth $101,789 in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. 92,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,428. The company has a market cap of $483.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.13. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

