Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up approximately 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,660 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $11.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $535.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.00 and a 200-day moving average of $402.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.50.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

