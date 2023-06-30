Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 470.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $453.72. The company had a trading volume of 106,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.49 and a 200-day moving average of $467.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

