Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 192,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,909. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

