Quantum Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 639,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $75.89.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

