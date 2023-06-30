Quantum Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,555.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,937 shares of company stock worth $8,707,980 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.81.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 366,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,425. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $134.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

