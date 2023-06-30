Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 341 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.34. 874,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

