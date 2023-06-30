Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $827.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

