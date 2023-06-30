QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QUIK opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.55.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
