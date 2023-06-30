QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.55.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in QuickLogic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

