Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.