Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rail Vision Stock Up 100.0 %
NASDAQ:RVSNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.40.
Rail Vision Company Profile
