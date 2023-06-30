Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rail Vision Stock Up 100.0 %

NASDAQ:RVSNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

