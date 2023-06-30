Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

