Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.48 and a one year high of $225.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

