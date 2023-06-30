Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $21.91 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $467.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock valued at $440,437,914. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

