Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $261.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average of $181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

