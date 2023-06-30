Raymond James Cuts Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $40.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

MRCY stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.83, a P/E/G ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

