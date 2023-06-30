Raymond James Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$285.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.50.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYDGF opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $102.30 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $714.94 million for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

