Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.79. 1,106,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

