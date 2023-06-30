Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) in the last few weeks:

6/29/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50.

6/27/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.

6/15/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $11.50.

6/13/2023 – KeyCorp had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

6/13/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00.

6/13/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00.

6/7/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00.

5/22/2023 – KeyCorp had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/22/2023 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – KeyCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

