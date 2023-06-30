Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as low as $8.76. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 12,639 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.
Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity.
