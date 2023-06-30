RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,419. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

