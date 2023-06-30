Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Performance

Enovix stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

