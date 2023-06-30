Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.23. 353,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,513. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

