Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,356. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

