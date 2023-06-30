Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $236,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8 %

BWA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 169,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

