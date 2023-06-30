Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.32. 866,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,174. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

